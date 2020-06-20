‘Repay Arteta’s trust’ – These Arsenal fans on lineup for match against Brighton

Mikel Arteta has made five changes to the team that started in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

There’s two changes in defence, with Rob Holding coming in for Pablo Mari after Spaniard’s injury vs City, Sead Kolasinac starts at left-back ahead of Kieran Tierney.

Granit Xhaka has been replaced by Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos in midfield.

The most notable changes come in the final third, with Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock replaced by last summer’s marquee signing Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

A first glance at the starting eleven suggests that Lacazette will feature just behind skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Bukayo Saka and Pepe operating the wings.

Alternatively Aubameyang could retain his position at left-wing, if Lacazette leads the line and Saka is being used in a No.10 role.

Take a look at the North London outfit’s team selection below:

Here’s how some of Arsenal’s faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Please win. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 20, 2020

I really fon’t care who start.. All i want is for the starters to repay Arteta’s trust — Naija Viber (@iteezvibes) June 20, 2020

Pépé, Aubameyang, Laca. Game, set match. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) June 20, 2020

Nice lineup considering the injuries. Only win will do. Come on Arsenal! — AfcVIP?? (@VipArsenal) June 20, 2020

Much better — King Auba ? (@Auba_SZN) June 20, 2020

People wondering why Tierney’s not starting. He just came back from injury so it’s risky starting 2 games in 3 days — Hadi (@_hadi123_) June 20, 2020

That’s more like it — will (@Aubamazette__) June 20, 2020

The Gunners are five points off rivals Manchester United heading into this afternoon’s clash against Brighton, Arteta’s men need to win today if the are to have any chance of snatching Champions League qualification.

The fact that Arsenal even have a slim chance of achieving this feat is due to the fact that Manchester City are set to be suspended from UEFA competition for two seasons, unless next month it’s revealed that the Citizens have won an appeal against this punishment.