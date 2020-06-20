Roy Keane fires warning to Manchester United after draw vs Tottenham

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has given his views on the Red Devils’ top four hopes after their 1-1 draw to Spurs in the Premier League yesterday, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

United came from behind to draw level with Spurs after Paul Pogba came off the bench to win a penalty that Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes converted, as the game ended with the scores tied.

Now, pundit Roy Keane has given his assessment on United’s chances of making the top four in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League after failing to beat Tottenham last night.

The Irishman clearly feels it’s not looking good for his old side, as he warned them they’re ‘running out of games’ to close the gap on Chelsea and Leicester City.

Speaking about United’s chances of finishing fourth, Keane said:

“If you were in the United dressing room I’d still be disappointed [with a draw].

“They’re running out of games, and with Leicester and Chelsea they’re running out of opportunities to close that gap.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Chelsea over the weekend to make it an even worse result for United by winning.”

However, there is still an outside chance that United may qualify for the Champions League with UEFA’s two-year European ban against second-placed Manchester City which would mean that Man United could claim a Champions League spot if they finished 5th.

But with City to appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it could go either way.

At the moment, however, 4th placed Chelsea have a chance to pull 5 points clear of United who are in 5th, if they win against Aston Villa on Sunday.