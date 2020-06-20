Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been described as ‘very close’ to closing his transfer to Arsenal ahead of next season.

Other top clubs are also interested in Partey, but Arsenal currently look to be in the strongest position to sign the Ghana international for his €50million release clause, with a deal close to being wrapped up, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The Gunners urgently need a new midfielder of this type after a hugely disappointing season, which continued as the Premier League returned this week.

Mikel Arteta’s side were swept aside by Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat, which could easily have been more for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Arsenal are now highly unlikely to qualify for Europe next season, and it’s clear Arteta needs backing in the transfer market.

€50m could end up being a bargain for a player like Partey, who has shone for Atletico in La Liga and the Champions League, looking a major upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s midfield.

Gooners will be hoping these reports are accurate and that something can be officially announced soon.