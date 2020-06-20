Video: Arsenal’s Bernd Leno stretchered off injured after horror collision with Neal Maupay

In the 35th minute of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brighton this afternoon, goalkeeper Bernd Leno landed badly after a nasty collision with Seagulls forward Neal Maupay.
Graham Potter’s side played a long ball up the pitch, Leno came out to claim the ball, but Maupay continued to challenge the stopper, Leno landed awkwardly and was seen clutching his knee.
It’s a shame to see something like this happen on the pitch, both men of course had a fair claim to the ball, Maupay’s intentions didn’t seem malicious at all but they ultimately led to the injury.
Leno was replaced by Arsenal academy graduate Emiliano Martinez.
Take a look at the collision below:
Pictures from Universo.
Leno has proven to be a solid player for the Gunners since joining a couple of years ago, hopefully the blow to the Germany international isn’t too serious.
Thankfully the ace was conscious after the collision.