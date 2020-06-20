Video: Arsenal’s Bernd Leno stretchered off injured after horror collision with Neal Maupay

In the 35th minute of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brighton this afternoon, goalkeeper Bernd Leno landed badly after a nasty collision with Seagulls forward Neal Maupay.

Graham Potter’s side played a long ball up the pitch, Leno came out to claim the ball, but Maupay continued to challenge the stopper, Leno landed awkwardly and was seen clutching his knee.

It’s a shame to see something like this happen on the pitch, both men of course had a fair claim to the ball, Maupay’s intentions didn’t seem malicious at all but they ultimately led to the injury.

Leno was replaced by Arsenal academy graduate Emiliano Martinez.

Take a look at the collision below:

Pictures from Universo.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fuming Arsenal star Bernd Leno looks like he wants to fight Maupay after nasty collision Video: Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster’s quick-fire brace for Swansea, instinctive finish and lovely volley Video: Jose Mourinho hits out at referee and VAR about penalties against Manchester United

Leno has proven to be a solid player for the Gunners since joining a couple of years ago, hopefully the blow to the Germany international isn’t too serious.

Thankfully the ace was conscious after the collision.