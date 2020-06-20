Video: Chelsea target Ben Chilwell scores brilliant goal for Leicester vs Watford

In the 89th minute of Leicester’s clash with Watford this afternoon, Ben Chilwell stunned viewers and pundits alike with a magnificent strike to give the Foxes a late opener.

Demarai Gray floated an inch-perfect pass into the marauding full-back, Chilwell took a touch into the box before firing the ball into the top corner with an absolute rocket of a strike.

According to an update from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, Chilwell is Chelsea’s prime left-back target, with the Blues reportedly in ongoing talks for the ace.

Take a look at the England international’s amazing strike below:

Oh my, Ben Chilwell! ? A great strike from the England full-back. Ben Foster didn't have a chance!#PLReturns pic.twitter.com/4NKYvjKgGm — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Repay Arteta’s trust’ – These Arsenal fans on lineup for match against Brighton West Brom v Birmingham Live Stream : How to Watch Derby Clash from The Hawthorns ‘Our colour is not a crime’ – Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster makes powerful anti-racism statement after scoring for Swansea

Chilwell has firmly established himself as England No.1 choice at left-back, with the ace now looking as though he’s added goals to his game, a big-money move seems inevitable.