Video: Craig Dawson scores insane late overhead kick to rescue Watford vs Leicester

Just a few minutes after Ben Chilwell appeared to snatch three points for Leicester with a fine strike, Craig Dawson rescued a point for Watford with a spectacular overhead kick.

Left-back Jose Holebas whipped in a dangerous corner from the left-side, Leicester failed to clear the ball and a deflection knocked the ball into Dawson’s path.

The centre-back, who has shown his amazing leaping ability when it comes to headers over the years, jumped up and pulled off a thunderous overhead kick.

Kasper Schmeichel got a hand to the effort, but understandably couldn’t keep it out and Nigel Pearson’s side were back on level terms.

Take a look at the defender’s moment of magic below:

That's a centre-back! ? Craig Dawson with the stoppage time overhead kick ?#PLReturns pic.twitter.com/Tnkm3fLMDu — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+.

Watford are now just out of the relegation zone, with most of their fellow survival battlers yet to play this weekend, Dawson’s equaliser was absolutely massive for the club’s hopes.