Video: Craig Dawson scores insane late overhead kick to rescue Watford vs Leicester

Just a few minutes after Ben Chilwell appeared to snatch three points for Leicester with a fine strike, Craig Dawson rescued a point for Watford with a spectacular overhead kick.
Left-back Jose Holebas whipped in a dangerous corner from the left-side, Leicester failed to clear the ball and a deflection knocked the ball into Dawson’s path.
The centre-back, who has shown his amazing leaping ability when it comes to headers over the years, jumped up and pulled off a thunderous overhead kick.
Kasper Schmeichel got a hand to the effort, but understandably couldn’t keep it out and Nigel Pearson’s side were back on level terms.
Take a look at the defender’s moment of magic below:
That's a centre-back! ?
Craig Dawson with the stoppage time overhead kick ?#PLReturns pic.twitter.com/Tnkm3fLMDu
— The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020
Watford are now just out of the relegation zone, with most of their fellow survival battlers yet to play this weekend, Dawson’s equaliser was absolutely massive for the club’s hopes.