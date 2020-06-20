Just 12 minutes into Crystal Palace’s away fixture at Bournemouth, Luka Milivojevic fired the visitors in front with an exquisite free-kick.

The Cherries had their wall well-placed with the dead ball just outside the box, and Bournemouth keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, looking like he had the right side of his goal covered.

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe’s men, the strike was just too good as Milivojevic fizzed a right-footed shot over the wall and in off the underside of the bar via Ramsdale’s fingertips.

Watch it below, footage courtesy of Canal +