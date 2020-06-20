Video: Dunk equalises for Brighton after Arsenal defenders fail to deal with corner

In the 74th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Brighton and Arsenal, the Seagulls equalised after taking advantage of the Gunners’ inability to deal with a corner.

Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe gave the Gunners the lead in spectacular fashion, but Lewis Dunk had his side back on level terms in just eight minutes.

Solly March played a one-two after a short corner and drilled a low cross into the near post, Neal Maupay’s attempted flick was blocked on the line but Dunk reacted quicker than Rob Holding to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Holding used his chest to block Maupay’s effort but a quick-thinking Dunk got to the mid-air ball first and got Graham Potter’s side back level.

Take a look at the centre-back’s equaliser below:

GOAL Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (75 mins) The Seagulls hit back! Lewis Dunk prods in from close range to level the score

#BHAARS pic.twitter.com/6bDKS9P8ul — EPL World (@EPLWorldUK) June 20, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Nicolas Pepe scores with outrageous curler for Arsenal vs Brighton Video: Fuming Arsenal star Bernd Leno looks like he wants to fight Maupay after nasty collision Video: Arsenal’s Bernd Leno stretchered off injured after horror collision with Neal Maupay

With Manchester United and Tottenham drawing last night, Arsenal had a real chance this afternoon to build some momentum to inspire a shock Champions League finish, this went out of the window with their handling of this corner.