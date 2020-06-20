Video: Guendouzi choking Maupay sparks mass scuffle between Arsenal and Brighton

Matteo Guendouzi appeared to violently grab the neck of match-winner Neal Maupay when the final whistle blew, the striker scored a last-gasp winner for Brighton.

Maupay was undoubtedly annoyed after Guendouzi’s actions, he was restrained by a couple of Arsenal stars, the incident then sparked a mass scuffle between the two sides.

Surprisingly Guendouzi went all quiet after his cheap shot and as players separated the pair, as well as the referee coming over to diffuse the situation, he clearly didn’t keep that same energy.

Hard-man Sead Kolasinac did manage to calm Maupay down and both sets of players headed down the tunnel soon after.

Take a look at the scuffle below:

Another crazy ending! ? Arsenal players confront match-winner Neal Maupay, whose earlier challenge forced Bernd Leno off injured… Chaos at the final whistle at the AMEX ??#PLReturns pic.twitter.com/irxEdsbfUa — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Neal Maupay shatters Arsenal hopes with last-gasp winner for Brighton Video: Dunk equalises for Brighton after Arsenal defenders fail to deal with corner Video: Nicolas Pepe scores with outrageous curler for Arsenal vs Brighton

The action has surrounded Maupay this afternoon as the ace was involved in a nasty collision which left Bernd Leno needing to be stretchered off, Leno raged at the forward when he was being taken off.