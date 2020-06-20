Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, took to social media on Saturday to send a birthday message to one of his friends.

In the video, he addresses his friend, ‘Mark,’ and his initial birthday wishes appear to be genuine.

However, it quickly becomes clear that Terry is going to have some fun at his Tottenham Hotspur supporting friend’s expense.

Sitting in front of his personal trophy cabinet, Terry pans his mobile phone around to show replicas of the Premier League and Champions League trophies, won by Chelsea, and then delights in reminding Mark that Spurs haven’t come close to winning either.