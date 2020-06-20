Video: Jose Mourinho hits out at referee and VAR about penalties against Manchester United

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has hit out at referee John Moss and his VAR team after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League last night.

United were awarded a penalty late on in the game for an adjudged foul by Eric Dier on substitute Paul Pogba which, Bruno Fernandes converted to draw United level with Spurs after Steven Bergwijn’s opener in the first half.

United were also awarded another penalty by John Moss soon after, but VAR rightfully ruled against Moss’ decision.

However, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was unimpressed by the referee and VAR and expressed his unhappiness as seen in the video below.

? "I'm unhappy with the referee & the VAR for not giving a free-kick to Serge Aurier and giving a cheap penalty" Jose Mourinho reacts to Tottenham's draw with United pic.twitter.com/L8nf2kHe6p — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 19, 2020

Spurs now play West Ham in a London derby on Wednesday as they bid to fight for European qualification with the club currently in 8th place in the Premier League on 42 points.