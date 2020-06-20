Video: Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster’s quick-fire brace for Swansea, instinctive finish and lovely volley

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster bagged a brace in just three minutes for loan club Swansea against Middlesbrough earlier this afternoon.

In the 18th minute of the Championship clash, Brewster was on hand to tap the ball in from close-range after a low cross from Jordan Ayew.

The 20-year-old’ second of the day was very impressive, Brewster signalled for the ball at the far post as soon as Aldo Kalulu picked it up.

The ball was floated into the forward and he showed his superb awareness and natural finishing ability to take a step back and volley the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the England youth international’s goals below:

First:

Second:

Pictures from Swansea TV.

Brewster now has six goals from 12 Championship appearances, does the ace deserve the chance to act as Roberto Firmino’s prime backup for the Reds next season?

Brewster celebrated his goals by making a powerful anti-racism statement, take a look at that here.