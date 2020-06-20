Video: Neal Maupay shatters Arsenal hopes with last-gasp winner for Brighton

In the final minute of Arsenal’s encounter with Brighton this afternoon, the Seagulls dealt a killer blow as Neal Maupay bagged a last-gasp winner for Graham Potter’s side.

Substitute Alexis Mac Allister (The Argentina with the British name) played a ball into Maupay’s path and the striker made a lovely dummy which allowed Aaron Connolly to dink a ball over the top for him.

Maupay ran onto the pass and lobbed it over Emiliano Martinez with a tidy finish to secure three points for Brighton.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s game-winning strike below:

Great movement off the ball, and a great finish to match? Neal Maupay could have just scored a vital goal in Brighton's season! Three points for the home side ?#PLReturns pic.twitter.com/7PDAbsDGVr — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Dunk equalises for Brighton after Arsenal defenders fail to deal with corner Video: Nicolas Pepe scores with outrageous curler for Arsenal vs Brighton Video: Fuming Arsenal star Bernd Leno looks like he wants to fight Maupay after nasty collision

The action has surrounded Maupay this afternoon as the ace was involved in a nasty collision which left Bernd Leno needing to be stretchered off, Leno raged at the forward when he was being taken off.

Brighton’s comeback wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Lewis Dunk’s quick reaction which got them an equaliser in the 75th minute.