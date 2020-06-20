Menu

Video: Nicolas Pepe scores with outrageous curler for Arsenal vs Brighton

In the 67th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Brighton, Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock with a magnificent strike.

Exciting youngster Bukayo Saka charged forward before laying the ball off to Arsenal’s marquee man, Pepe – a silky dribbler – created space for himself with some quick footwork before curling the ball into the top corner.

Brighton’s keeper Mat Ryan had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the Ivorian’s opener below:

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners made Pepe their club-record signing last summer by signing the attacker from Lille in a deal worth £72m.

