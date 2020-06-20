West Brom face Birmingham City at 15:00GMT: If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 20th June 2020.

The match is being played at The Hawthorns Stadium, Birmingham, England.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to get one over their local rivals and put the pressure back onto Championship league leaders Leeds Utd as they face Birmingham at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Slaven Bilic’s Baggies currently lie second in the table, only a single point behind Leeds Utd who play Cardiff tomorrow afternoon. Only nine games remain of the season, and its pretty clear that three points would come in very useful to keep West Brom at the summit and clear of the chasing pack.

Birmingham themselves have very little to play for and are relatively safe in the table in sixteenth place, but have been rocked somewhat with the news that manager Pep Clotet will leave the club at the end of the season, the Spaniard announcing his decision earlier this month.

Predictably West Brom are heavy favourites to take maximum points and can be backed at around 4/6 to win the match while those fancying a shock Birmingham away win can get a 9/2, a price which looks just about right considering the recent fortunes of these two teams.

Hal Robson Kanu is favourite to find the net first in the match, the Welsh international available at around 3/1. Fellow striker Callum Robinson can be backed at 5/1.

The previous encounter in the Championship (March 2019) ended in a five goal thriller, with West Brom winning the match 3-2.

With Premier League promotion at stake, Bilic will want no slip ups at home, especially against their rivals Birmingham City.

West Bromwich Albion to win this one and cover the one goal handicap at around 7/4.

