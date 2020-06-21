Arsenal could reportedly face competition from Valencia for the potential transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to Marca, the Spain international looks set to extend his loan at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the Premier League season, which returned this week following its three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceballos’ future remains somewhat up in the air beyond that, however, with Marca noting that he will likely seek to leave Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane is still in charge at the Bernabeu next season.

Arsenal have recently been linked with extending Ceballos’ loan for a second season by the print edition of Spanish paper AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

However, Marca also mention Valencia as a club who could be keen on the 23-year-old, so it may be that he’ll favour staying in La Liga.

Ceballos has not had the impact he would have hoped for in the Premier League, despite showing some moments of real quality in an Arsenal shirt.

Injury problems have also hampered his progress, and it may be that he could do more in a second season with the Gunners if he was able to stay fit and get a longer run of games together.

Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky, and if they can get a quality player like this on loan for another year, they’d do well to beat Valencia to the deal.