Pundit Rio Ferdinand has slammed Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette for his poor attempt at defending as the team collapsed in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

The Gunners have not had a happy return to Premier League action since the top flight resumed this week, losing 3-0 to Manchester City in midweek before a second loss away to Brighton yesterday.

Nicolas Pepe’s stunning goal had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead, but Brighton came back to snatch all three points with two goals in the final fifteen minutes, including a stoppage time winner.

Ferdinand was not impressed with Arsenal’s defending, with the former Manchester United and England centre-back picking out Lacazette in particular for not showing enough bravery to help prevent Lewis Dunk’s goal.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Ferdinand had some strong words for Arsenal and Lacazette in particular, saying: “The defending from Arsenal’s point of view is very slack.

“In the end it’s a very good ball but Lacazette’s got to get out there and be brave and defend the cross properly. He’s got his hands behind his back.

“I don’t like defending like that in the box. Get out there (with your) full body.”

Arsenal’s next game is away against Southampton next Thursday evening.