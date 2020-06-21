Blow for Arsenal and Chelsea as free agent target unexpectedly offered a new four year deal

It looks like this is the summer to be a free agent, as clubs will happily pay a higher wage if it means they can avoid paying a transfer fee.

PSG have several players going out of contract this summer, with a report from Football Italia confirming that Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier would be quitting the club as soon as their contracts expire in July, while Layvin Kurzawa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting would leave after August.

That would leave them in desperate need of a few new faces this summer, and France Football have suggested there could be a U-turn on Kurzawa’s future.

They state that he was expected to leave for free and Arsenal and Chelsea were among the interested clubs, but PSG have surprised the defender by offering him a new four year deal.

They indicate that his representative’s are open to accepting the new deal if they can secure a huge pay rise, but the option of moving to the Premier League is still open.

Chelsea have needed a new left back for a while so Kurzawa would offer a fresh face in the defence, while this also indicates that Mikel Arteta might not fully trust Kieran Tierney.

The report states that a final decision is expected in mid July, but it’s worth noting that other clubs can offer him a contract for next season at this point too.