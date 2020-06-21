Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reportedly tried midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a left wing role in a friendly ahead of the club’s return to Premier League action.

The Blues restart their season today after a three-month break with an away game against Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen how Lampard’s side will line up.

According to The Athletic, there could be a hint about how Loftus-Cheek is used once the season gets going again, with Lampard trying him in a slightly unfamiliar wide position in a friendly against Queens Park Rangers.

The England international has mostly played centrally in his career so far, but has shown some versatility with the occasional appearance out wide or even as a false nine up front.

According to The Athletic, Loftus-Cheek scored twice against QPR and looked good in his new role, so it will be interesting to see if it’s enough for him to play there regularly.

CFC fans will be eager to see Loftus-Cheek make it at the club after so much bad luck with injuries in recent times.

The 24-year-old came through Chelsea’s academy and looks a huge talent, despite his struggles to get a lengthy run of games going at Stamford Bridge.