Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly set to be backed in the transfer market with a possible £50million move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 23-year-old has really impressed on loan at Sheffield United both this season and last, and looks like he could well be a candidate for the number one shirt for the England national team in the near future.

His United situation, however, is less clear, with David de Gea perhaps looking set to remain first choice at Old Trafford after showing himself to be an elite shot-stopper for so many years.

This could be risky for the Red Devils, however, as De Gea made another costly error against Tottenham in Friday’s game, and now the Sun report that Chelsea are eyeing their promising young ‘keeper Henderson.

The Blues could undoubtedly do with an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga after an unconvincing season which at one point saw him dropped from Lampard’s starting XI.

It’s little surprise the Sun claim Chelsea could back their manager in moving for a replacement for Kepa, and Henderson looks an ideal candidate.

The player may well feel a move to Stamford Bridge could be good for his career, with CFC ahead of United in the race for a Champions League place next season, as well as being more likely to offer him regular playing time.