Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential £40million transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international has shone in the Bundesliga and could be a fine signing for top clubs this summer, especially at that tempting asking price.

The Daily Mail recently linked Manchester United with an interest in the £40m-rated Bailey as a cheap alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and now a fresh report from the Mail also lists Chelsea as being among his suitors.

The Blues lost Eden Hazard last summer whilst being under a transfer ban, so could do well to finally get a player of this type in, with Bailey perhaps an ideal long-term successor to the Belgian attacker at Stamford Bridge.

With pace, flair, and skill, Bailey is a similar style of player to Hazard and could make a tremendous impact in Frank Lampard’s side next season alongside new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Lampard has done well in his first season with Chelsea despite having to rely so much on youngsters, so fans will be excited to see what he can achieve with players like this coming in.

United would no doubt be disappointed if they were beaten to Bailey, with the Red Devils also looking in need of more flair in the final third after a disappointing season in which they’re up against it to finish in the top four.