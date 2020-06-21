Chelsea legend Joe Cole has predicted that Tammy Abraham will be ready to embrace the challenge of Timo Werner joining the club this summer.

The Germany international is set to move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig for next season, having shone in his time in the Bundesliga, whilst also impressing when he’s represented Leipzig in the Champions League.

Werner’s arrival looks like bad news for Chelsea’s current strikers, with none of them really doing enough to impress this season, making the signing of a top new centre-forward a logical move for the Blues.

Abraham has mostly been first choice for Frank Lampard’s side this season, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi not looking too impressive as backup options.

Still, Abraham has also not really looked ready to be first choice for a big club like Chelsea, though Cole thinks he’ll respond well to the added competition up front next season and that it could help him improve.

“Players at the top level should know that is normal at a club like Chelsea,” Cole told the Daily Mirror.

“If you can’t accept that as a reality playing for such a massive club, that’s the reason why certain players stay at middle clubs because they get comfortable in that position.

“Certainly the lads who have come through the system at Chelsea who I’ve got to know over the years, their attitude and education that they have been based on, they will embrace the challenge.

“Tammy Abraham will embrace the challenge of Werner coming in and will improve because his attitude is second to none.

“And Frank understands the importance of competitive squads to drive you on and push you.

“I think the players will accept it as part of the reality of playing for Chelsea and it will improve them, I believe in that.”