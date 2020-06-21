Ex-Blue explains why Frank Lampard deserves praise for work as Chelsea manager

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has heaped praise on his former teammate Frank Lampard for the commendable work he’s doing as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Shevchenko played alongside Lampard during his time playing for the Blues and the striker has now explained why Lampard deserves a lot of praise for the work he’s doing at Chelsea.

Speaking about Lampard’s work at Chelsea and his faith in their youth, Shevchenko told The Athletic that he sees it as a reason to admire his start to life as CFC boss.

“I think Frank Lampard deserves a lot of praise(for the job he’s doing at Chelsea).

“You know why? He’s got courage. Lots of courage.

“Frank plays the kids. He believes in them,” he added.

It’s certain that Lampard has done something that no other Chelsea manager has done successfully at the club in promoting several players from the Blues’ academy to the first team and believing in them and sticking by them as manager.

Chelsea’s youth have now blossomed under Lampard and the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are now important members of Lampard’s squad.

Shevchenko’s comments come as no surprise given the brilliant work Lampard is doing at the club as the Blues now sit in fourth place in the Premier League with a squad majorly composed of academy products.