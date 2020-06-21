Chelsea are reportedly not interested in signing Miralem Pjanic and have rejected the possibility of a transfer exchange that would see Jorginho move to Juventus.

This is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who state that Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has been keen on signing his former player Jorginho, who was a star under him at Napoli and then Chelsea.

Still, it makes sense that current Blues boss Frank Lampard is also keen to keep hold of Jorginho after his fine impact in his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Chelsea fans won’t want to see their club selling more big names after the departure of Eden Hazard last summer, and Thibaut Courtois the year before that.

Pjanic could perhaps have been a useful addition for Chelsea after his fine career in Serie A down the years, but he wouldn’t exactly be joining at the peak of his powers.

CFC may justifiably feel that Jorginho remains the superior option in that area of the pitch, so this is probably a sensible decision from the west London giants.