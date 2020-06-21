European giants offer Barcelona midfielder improved €5m per season contract amid transfer interest

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Sky Sports Italy, Juventus are continuing with their efforts to sign Arthur Melo from Barcelona, with the side making an improved contract offer to the ace.

As per Sky Sports Italy’s latest update, the Turin outfit have increased their proposed salary to the Brazilian to €5m per season.

It’s added that Maurizio Sarri’s side are also keen on landing Arthur in a part-exchange deal which would take Miralem Pjanic to Catalonia.

It’s claimed that Arthur has still rejected this proposal, with the midfielder remaining keen on playing a key role for Barcelona after a difficult season.

Mundo Deportivo add that Juventus’ need for a technically-gifted midfielder like Arthur has heightened after the Old Lady’s shock defeat to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final this week.

It’s reported that Juventus want someone like Arthur in the middle of the park to offer them a better link with superstar forward Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mundo Deportivo reiterate that whilst Arthur has rejected these advances so far, the 23-year-old would be wise to reconsider his stance depending on the role he plays for Quique Setien’s side for the remainder of the season.

Barcelona signed Arthur in the summer of 2018 for an initial fee of €31m, with the deal also including a further €9m in variables, as per the club’s official website.

Arthur has certainly showed promise since moving to Barcelona, but this season has been particularly difficult for the ace owing to the constant injury troubles he’s had to deal with this term.

Arthur has started 16 of his 26 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has only started one of Barcelona’s games since the restart – but he has appeared in all three outings.