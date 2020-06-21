Injury blow for Barcelona as key signing from last summer ruled out for several games

If Real Madrid win tonight then Barcelona will see this as a disastrous weekend, but it might have gotten a bit worse.

They could only draw with Sevilla on Friday night which means a victory for Zinedine Zidane’s men away to Real Sociedad will see them return to the top of the league.

Frenkie de Jong was one of Barcelona’s big signings last summer and although he’s taken some time to settle in, he does look like a key player.

Marca have just reported that he’s picked up a calf injury, and he will definitely be ruled out for Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

They go on to say that the games are so tightly packed and he’s expected to miss a period of time, so it’s likely that he will miss several games in the run in.

They also confirm that Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele were missing from the training session today, so it’s likely that they will miss the game too.

The Independent reported last summer that Barca paid €75m to sign de Jong from Ajax so they must’ve hoped he would be a difference maker when things really mattered, but he could miss a significant chunk of the run in after this news.