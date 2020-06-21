Journalist claims Arsenal ‘nearly’ agreed new contract with ace before football’s suspension

According to the Athletic’s Arsenal correspondent David Ornstein earlier this week, the Gunners ‘nearly’ reached an agreement with Bukayo Saka over a new contract just before football was suspended.

Ornstein offered an update on the 18-year-old’s future in a Q&A, adding that the versatile ace intends to extend with the Gunners but only if the deal is ‘right’.

Saka has been one of few bright sparks for the north London outfit in another mediocre season, the talent has established himself as an important first-team player in his breakthrough campaign.

Saka, naturally a left-winger, has won most of his plaudits with his fine performances at left-back in the absences of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac since Mikel Arteta has come in.

The youngster has chipped in with a remarkable 10 assists and three goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this term.

As per the Express, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Saka, with the talent’s current contract expiring next summer.

Here’s what Ornstein had to say on Saka’s contract situation:

“They nearly had an agreement before shutdown, Krishan. So that came at a really bad time for Arsenal in that sense.”

“It’s close but until pen hits paper you never know. The will of all sides is to extend. But the deal has to be right. There is plenty of interest in Saka from other clubs, too.”

Ornstein also reiterated that the situation is in Arsenal’s ‘hands’:

“Answered this earlier Niall. Will of all parties is to stay but the deal has to be right.”

“I don’t think history comes into this one – it’s in Arsenal’s hands to seal the deal and if they don’t then there will be many takers!”

In yesterday’s shock defeat against Brighton, Saka was actually deployed in a central midfield role, he grabbed the assist for Nicolas Pepe’s goal and also hit the bar early on in the encounter.

Saka’s performance wasn’t amazing but it was certainly encouraging, with Tierney back from injury, and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang often fielded out wide, the ace’s best chance of getting minutes from now on may be in the middle of the park.

As I’ve mentioned before Saka seems like a very good all-around talent, so this role could actually be the best fit for the ace, he’s got an impressive work-rate and is a brilliant passer.