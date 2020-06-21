Kai Havertz sets deadline to resolve future amid Chelsea transfer links

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is reportedly keen to have his future resolved this summer, even if a transfer doesn’t happen for him until 2021.

The Germany international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment, and has been strongly linked as a target for Chelsea by Sport Buzzer and others.

Havertz could be ideal for the Blues to come in as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid last summer while the club were under a transfer ban so unable to make the necessary signings in attack to help cope with his departure.

The latest on Havertz from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk is that Havertz wants to make a decision over his future soon, suggesting Chelsea and other interested clubs could agree a deal this summer before signing him next year…

Because of many requests about @kaihavertz29: the Player wants this Summer a decision about his future and his new club. Even if he has wait for the transfer til 2021 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2020

Chelsea fans will surely be happy to wait for this top talent if they have to, though of course they’ll also surely want him to join as soon as possible so they can see him in action.

Frank Lampard has had a strong start to his preparations for next season with recent deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already wrapped up for the 2020/21 campaign.