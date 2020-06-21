£1,500-a-night escort claims Premier League star is father of her child

Former escort Katy Morgan has claimed her son is fathered by an unnamed Premier League footballer.

The 26-year-old, who no longer works as an escort but who used to charge fees as high as £1,500 per night, is said to have told friends that a top flight player is the father of her son.

This was supposedly confirmed by a DNA test, with Morgan having slept with this particular footballer on three occasions.

According to the Sun, Morgan told a friend: “He was shocked when I told him I was pregnant and he wouldn’t believe it was his baby I was carrying.

“He was gutted to be told he was going to be a dad.

“He seemed to think it was embarrassing for him, knowing some of his footballer friends had been clients of mine.

“They gave him my number and said he’d have a good time with me. He had no problem paying for my services.

“I was recommended to him by two friends who are both England footballers. I’ve been with other Premier League players, too. I find them very fit.”