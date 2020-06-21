Lampard insists Chelsea ‘want’ to improve in ‘other areas’ after recent signings

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has spoken out about Blues club owner Roman Abramovich’s commitment to the club, according to a recent report in Goal.com.

The Blues announced the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £37m earlier this year and recently announced their signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on a £47.5 m deal this month, according to the Goal report.

Lampard speaks out on Roman Abramovich’s commitment to Chelsea with two big name signings

Now, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has spoken out about club owner Roman Abramovich’s influence and lasting commitment to the club in securing the signings of the star pair, saying:

“I haven’t spoken to him [Abramovich] recently,”

“I speak to Marina a lot and with Petr. We are very joined up and we talk a lot and communication is key in that.”

“When you say that I know the owner very well, in the workplace, to a degree, I do. But I also understand what he wants for this club.”

“I played under it, I felt it as a player when he first came here so I get that with my conversations with Marina that’s always relayed.”

“I want the same [as him]. In terms of his commitment, I think he has shown his commitment regularly to our football club.”

“We have done some business now that will hopefully improve us for next season and we want to keep moving forward.”

“One thing I really realised coming into this job, I was here a long time as a player, but as manager people will consistently ask you about your relationship with the board and the owner et cetera.”

“I hope that this shows how we’ve worked together, all of us, with how we work, with recruitment, scouting and all playing our roles, in trying to bring the right players and being joined up.”

“So I think we have to be very positive. This is Chelsea Football Club and we want to close the gap and signings like Timo and Ziyech both are nice statements. There are other areas we might want to improve as we go along.”

“But there has to be players available in the market that we can get, and we feel confident and comfortable that we can get them at the right price and to fill the right holes and improve us.”

“At the moment we’re positive with that but now the games have started it’s really important for myself, that the players and I focus on trying to finish the season well and then hopefully we can have the excitement of some new players that we know now are coming in to help us next year,”

The Blues have without a doubt made a strong statement to the rest of the Premier League in signing both Werner and Ziyech and are now looking to push on and win trophies under Frank Lampard as opposed to just competing for the top four in the Premier League.

While it’s certain that the Blues are looking to contend for silverware again under Lampard, it’s great to see that the manager is being backed up by the Chelsea board in his vision for the club.

The hard work behind the scenes of the Marina Granovskaia-Petr Cech-Frank Lampard axis shows great collaboration and cohesion between the Chelsea hierarchy and the manager which is sure to translate to positive performances on the pitch for the Blues going forward.