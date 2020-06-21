Liverpool have reportedly held internal discussions over a stunning potential transfer deal that could see them swap Sadio Mane for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Senegal international’s future at Anfield is seemingly the source of some concern at the club, with the Sun reporting that Jurgen Klopp wants a clearer sign of commitment from the player despite his current deal running until 2023.

It remains to be seen if there’s really that much to worry about, but the Sun claim it’s got Liverpool weighing up a potential deal to exchange Mane for PSG forward Mbappe.

This would undoubtedly be a tremendous move by the Reds, even if fans won’t want to see a top performer like Mane leaving the club any time soon.

Few, however, could argue with the arrival of an elite talent like Mbappe, who is also much younger than Mane and who surely has a higher ceiling.

The France international has already had a fine career in just a few years of playing senior level football, winning Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco, as well as the World Cup with the French national side in 2018.

The Sun suggest Liverpool are considering the prospect of trying to sign Mbappe for £200million, plus Mane.

PSG won’t want to lose Mbappe, but even they might find that kind of offer hard to turn down.