Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star winger Marco Asensio according to a recent report in Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ Asensio and could make a move for the Real Madrid wideman this summer.

According to the El Gol Digital report, Spanish giants Real are willing to lower their asking price for Asensio to €60m, which suits Liverpool given that they are planning on selling a few of their fringe players in this summer’s transfer window.

The report also reckons that Klopp is enthralled by Asensio’s technical ability and sees the Spanish winger as an ideal target who could have a great future at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly planning a summer clear-out by potentially axing six players but are yet to make a signing this summer, with the Reds on course to win the Premier League at the end of the current season.

However, whether Asensio leaves Real Madrid remains to be seen. The Spaniard seems to be a big part of Los Blancos’ now and future – which will make signing him a very hard task for any team.