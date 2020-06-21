Liverpool may have to wait longer for Premier League title after lifeless 0-0 vs Everton

Man City’s easy win over Arsenal meant that Liverpool couldn’t win the league tonight, but they made the short trip to Goodison Park in the knowledge that a victory would leave them on the brink.

The big team news heading into the game was Everton giving a start to promising youngster Anthony Gordon while Mo Salah could only make the bench for Liverpool.

Line ups:

Everton – 4-4-2: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Davies, Gomes, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert Lewin

Subs: 60′ Sigurdsson for Gordon

Liverpool – 4-3-3: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Minamino

Subs: 43′ Gomez for Milner, 46′ Oxlade Chamberlain for Minamino, 65′ Wijnaldum for Keita, 65′ Origi for Firmino, 73′ Lovren for Matip

First Half:

As expected it was a scrappy game to begin with as both sides tried to settle back into playing again, and it meant that early chances were at a premium.

The only excitement from the opening 20 minutes was a yellow card for James Milner for a rash challenge, with the game being reduced to fouls and poor choices in the final third.

Liverpool had the first chance when Joel Matip met an Alexander-Arnold free-kick and he directed his header back across goal, but it lacked accuracy and went well past the post.

Not to be outdone Everton went back up the other end and Richarlison produced a fine header from a free kick that went just over the bar, but the replays showed he was offside and VAR would (probably) have intervened.

The game opened up a bit more towards the break as Liverpool started to press higher and higher, but there were no goals and the teams went in 0-0 at the break.

Second Half:

Liverpool started the second half looking much more like their usual selves, the pressing was more intense and their passing was crisper, as Everton struggled to string more than two passes together.

Everton actually had the best chance of the second half as he scampered through on goal, but he didn’t look composed as the Liverpool defence gained ground, and he slashed it wildly into the stands.

Liverpool had a golden chance of their own shortly after after a soft free kick was given on the edge of the box, but Alexander-Arnold’s effort hit the ball and was deflected over.

Everton came close to edging in front with 10 minutes to go as Alisson made a smart save to deny Calvert-Lewin, but the ball trundled out to Tom Davies for the tap in.

He did everything right and put it back across goal, but Joe Gomez just got there to divert it onto the post:

The last chance came in injury time as Fabinho tried his luck from a free kick at the edge of the box, but his effort was just too high and went over the bar.

Post Match thoughts:

In the end it will be frustrating for Liverpool if they have to wait an extra game to win the league even though it’s a formality, and this performance showed they still have some way to go to reach previous levels.

Everton will be happy that Liverpool were mainly restricted to free kick chances and will feel they should’ve won the game, but a point apiece seems fair after such a drab game.