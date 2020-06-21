Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been praised as making a bigger impact on English football than Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The German tactician has certainly had a huge impact on the Reds since he moved to Anfield, and has his side on the brink of a hugely impressive Premier League title victory in what has been a totally dominant season.

Discussing Klopp’s impact on the game here, Stan Collymore has written in his column for the Daily Mirror that this now puts him ahead of Guardiola in terms of his achievements in his time in England.

“In terms of what he has achieved in England, I’d even put Klopp ahead of Guardiola now,” Collymore said.

“Manchester City were already four, five or six years into a project when Guardiola arrived at the Etihad, whereas Klopp pretty much had a standing start at Anfield by comparison.

“I know some people will point to the £75million-plus Klopp splurged on Virgil van Dijk and £56million on Alisson. But others have spent those sorts of sums several times over without the return Klopp is enjoying.

“In terms of silverware, Jose Mourinho remains ahead of Klopp but Chelsea had already broken the financial mould when he arrived for the first time. So that’s why I have no hesitation putting him on a pedestal.

“For Liverpool to win the Premier League – which they will do if they beat Everton tonight and Palace on Wednesday – by such a margin shows what an exceptional manager he is and what an exceptional team they are.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be glad to hear Klopp getting this level of recognition, and there does seem to be a good argument that he has taken the club to this level without the same kind of help Guardiola had due to the huge financial backing he’s enjoyed at the Etihad Stadium.