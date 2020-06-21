Liverpool team news: Salah on the bench, no Robertson for Reds in derby vs Everton

Liverpool’s side to face Everton in the Merseyside derby consisted of a defence without Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson, a midfield without Gini Wijnaldum and an attack without Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp put out a side with Alisson in goal, Matip and Van Dijk in defence along with James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds’ midfield three consists of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah is on the bench with Takumi Minamino starting instead in attack, alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp has named a side without star names including Mohamed Salah in the heated Merseyside derby while Naby Keita is also a surprise inclusion in midfield instead of Gini Wijnaldum.

The lack of Salah could cost Liverpool dearly as the Reds aim to get one over their cross-town rivals on their course to the Premier League title.

Andy Robertson being out of the squad could well be an even bigger blow, Liverpool’s full-backs act as the quarterbacks for the side, they have a key role in building play going forward.

Jurgen Klopp is up against Carlo Ancelotti as the Toffees try their hand at beating the Premier League leaders.

This is 236th Merseyside derby which is sure to be a tightly contested affair as kickoff slowly approaches.