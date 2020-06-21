Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in a £31.6million deal.

According to Don Balon, the Guinea international is unhappy about not playing regularly for Liverpool and wants to leave Anfield, with his asking price expected to have dropped to around £31.6m.

Keita has struggled to live up to expectations at Anfield, despite showing himself to be a world class talent in his time at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be disappointed not to see the best of Keita in his time in England so far, but it may well be that he could revive his career at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old surely still has time to turn his career around, as he won’t have lost his natural talent overnight.

Barca’s style of play could be a good fit for Keita, who might be ideal for the Catalan giants as a replacement for ageing midfield stars such as Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked by Don Balon with Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, who could be an ideal replacement for Keita if he does leave.