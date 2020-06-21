Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on a transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The 21-year-old joined Real Madrid as one of the most exciting teenagers in world football at the time, but he’s struggled to establish himself as a part of their first-team.

Odegaard has had a fine season on loan at Real Sociedad this term, however, and Don Balon claim his form has attracted interest from Liverpool.

The Reds are closing in on the Premier League title, but every great team will always strive to keep on improving, and Odegaard looks a talent who could do a job in Klopp’s side.

Don Balon claim Liverpool are very interested in the Norway international, who can play in a variety of attacking midfield roles.

This could mean Odegaard is being eyed up as an alternative to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in LFC’s front three, or further back as a replacement for Adam Lallana, who is nearing the end of his contract.

Liverpool may also see Odegaard as an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who haven’t really lived up to expectations since joining the club.