Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has released a powerful statement on the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the club’s return to Premier League action.

The Reds take on Everton this evening after the Premier League’s three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not been the only big story during football’s break.

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained huge momentum with protests all over the world in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Premier League players have been taking a knee in solidarity at the start of games since the league returned, whilst also wearing the Black Lives Matter slogan on their shirts.

Alexander-Arnold will also have the message on his boots tonight, which he will then auction off for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, a charity he describes as doing great work in “striving for freedom and equality for all”.

Former Arsenal star and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright also discussed the significance of the Premier League’s tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement, but insists it mustn’t end here if we are to make meaningful change…