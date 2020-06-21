Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly learned that they can clinch the transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for a fee of £54million this summer.

The Mexico international has shone for Wolves and looks like he has what it takes to make the step up to a bigger club, with Man Utd strongly linked with him for some time.

Juventus are also mentioned as suitors by Calciomercato, but the report states that the Italian giants are reluctant to pay his £54m asking price.

That could give United the edge in this transfer deal if they decide to step up their pursuit, and many Red Devils fans will no doubt be hoping they do so.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could probably do with more options up front next season, even if the club also recently extended the loan of Odion Ighalo until January.

United failed to really replace Romelu Lukaku after his move to Inter Milan last summer and Jimenez looks like he could be just the man for the job.

The 29-year-old has 23 goals in all competitions this season and his all-round play has also made him a real thorn in the side of Premier League defenders.

It would be great to see what he could do with better players around him at a club like United or Juventus.