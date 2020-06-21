Video: Evra jokes about Solskjaer “crime” with Man United star Fernandes

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has aimed a jokey dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for comparing Bruno Fernandes to Red Devils hero Paul Scholes.

See below as Evra sung the praises of January signing Fernandes, with the Portugal international making a tremendous impact since his move from Sporting Lisbon to United.

? "When you compare a player to Paul Scholes it's a crime" @Evra on Ole comparing Bruno Fernandes to Scholes pic.twitter.com/blum46ZEfH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 19, 2020

Evra, however, insists it is a ‘crime’ to compare any player to Man Utd’s legendary playmaker Scholes, who is undoubtedly one of the finest to ever step out at Old Trafford, as well as one of the finest players of his generation.

The Frenchman did acknowledge their similarities, however, as he was clearly glad to see MUFC finally have someone who can control games from the middle of the park.