Man United quoted an incredible £355m to sign forward this summer

It’s remarkable that most of the footballing world has accepted that transfer fees will be drastically reduced for a while, yet crazy transfer stories keep popping up.

It’s clear that Man United could do with a new addition to their forward line if they want to return to the highest level, so plenty of names have been linked.

Barcelona’s wonderkid Ansu Fati is the latest, but a report from The Express will surely put an end to that.

They claim that Barca have told Man United they will need to pay a world record £355m to sign the forward, which is some way off the £85m they claim that United have offered so far.

There’s no doubt that Fati is seen as being one of the next stars in world football, he looks like he has everything you want in a modern forward and he’s stepped up when it matters for Barcelona this season.

Despite that, it’s important to remember that he’s only played in 17 La Liga games so far, so there is no chance that anyone would pay that much even in normal financial times.

You have to think that’s what Barcelona were hoping to achieve and they should be confident that United’s interest won’t be going any further than this.