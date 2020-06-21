Man United youngster brutally trolls Harry Maguire’s defending vs Spurs with Instagram post

Making fun of other players on social media is always a risky move, it will upset people and inevitably come back to bite you in the future.

This effort from Dillon Hoogewerf is especially brave/stupid, as he’s chosen to go after Harry Maguire.

Hoogewerf currently plays in Man United’s U18 side, and he will probably find out very quickly if the club’s captain has a sense of humour.

Maguire was left looking like a statue for the Spurs goal last week as Steven Bergwijn breezed past him with ease, and the young Dutch striker recently shared this on his Instagram:

The original video essentially shows someone falling over as they try and chase someone, and it will be interesting to see how this goes down.

Realistically it’s quite funny, Maguire was dreadful for the goal and was left in Bergwijn’s wake, but it’s likely that the club won’t see it this way.

Hopefully he doesn’t receive too much punishment, but it won’t be a surprise if the post is taken down fairly soon.