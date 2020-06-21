Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has revealed what he told Paul Pogba after he made his comeback for the club in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

The Red Devils played for the first time in three months with a trip to Spurs on Friday evening, and it was also a long-awaited return for Pogba, who has missed much of this season through injury.

The France international only started on the bench, but shone for United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him on, and Shaw was suitably impressed with his impact.

Shaw spoke to United’s official site about how good it is to have both Pogba and Marcus Rashford back fit again, and revealed he spoke to Pogba about the positive effect he had on the team.

“I told him afterwards how much of a difference he made,” Shaw said. “He didn’t play for that long but obviously it’s great to have him and Rashy [Marcus Rashford] back in the side.”

“They are very important players and maybe we can see Paul from the start on Wednesday.”

It’s not always been the easiest ride for Pogba at Old Trafford, with fans occasionally getting on his back as he’s failed to live up to high expectations.

Still, the 27-year-old is clearly a talent worth persisting with, and MUFC have had many other problems in his time at the club that surely can’t all be his fault.