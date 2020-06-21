Man United star Marcus Rashford posts update on his incredible work to feed vulnerable people

Manchester United star forward Marcus Rashford has posted an update on his incredible work off the field in conjunction with Fareshare UK to provide meals to vulnerable people across the UK.

This comes shortly after the UK government made a U-turn on providing free meals to school children because of Rashford’s work after the economic impact of coronavirus crisis which has hit the country hard.

With the impact of the coronavirus, many children across the country face the threat of going hungry without meals at school.

However, Rashford’s work in providing meals made the UK government decide to extend the provision of free school meals for vulnerable children over the summer holidays.

Now, as seen in the tweet below, Rashford tweeted an update with the new figures in from Farsehare UK which announced that they are providing 3.7 million meals to people as of today.

Figures in from @fareshareuk ?

We are now supplying 3.7 million meals per week to vulnerable people across the UK. Thank you ALL for your support!! Have a great Sunday ?? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 21, 2020

The United star’s efforts off the field along with Fareshare are simply astounding and show that he can use his position as a star footballer to make a change and difference for the greater good of society.

Rashford can certainly be proud of his achievements and this latest update shows what a considerable difference he’s made.