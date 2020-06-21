According to the Express via well-regarded Bild journalist Christian Falk, Borussia Dortmund are now willing to accept a fee of €100m (£90m) for Jadon Sancho, with the Express adding that the sensation was previously valued at over £100m.

Falk reiterates that Dortmund see ‘no reason’ to sell the 20-year-old this summer, but knocking £10m off the ace’s price-tag will certainly appeal to interested parties like Manchester United.

The Express add that Sancho is attracting the interest of the Red Devils, the club he supported as a child Chelsea and former club Manchester City.

It’s added that the tricky attacker wants a return to England after establishing himself as one of the world’s most exciting players in three years with Dortmund.

Because of many requests about @Sanchooo10: his club @bvb sees still no reason to sell the player this summer. exception: a club offers a transfer fee over 100 million euros @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2020

Sancho has been absolutely phenomenal this season, the tricky attacker has scored 20 goals and added 20 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions this term.

Sancho has also won 11 caps for the England senior team already, the ace has quickly become a key player for the Three Lions and there’s a growing chance he goes into next summer’s European Championships as our poster-boy given Harry Kane’s recent injury troubles.

£10m off Sancho’s price-tag wouldn’t usually be that big a deal, but with clubs facing massive financial losses as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic – every potential saving counts.