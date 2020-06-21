Peter Crouch ‘concerned’ over future of Arsenal ace amid contract uncertainty

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has admitted to being ‘concerned’ over the future of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, according to a recent report in Goal.com.

Saka has only one year left on his contract at Arsenal which expires in 2021 and there has been no talk of the Gunners renewing his deal in recent months.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Emirates and has contributed to the Gunners’ cause by providing 11 assists and scoring three goals so far this season.

Now, Peter Crouch has spoken out about Saka’s contract issue stating that the Emirates outfit need to sort it out.

Speaking to BT Sport about Saka’s future, as cited in Goal, Crouch said:

“I would be concerned [if Saka left]. It’s happened time and time again at Arsenal,”

“I’m not sure who’s in charge of contracts, but it needs to be sorted out.”

“They’re giving big, big contracts to players who don’t want to be there and they haven’t sorted out someone with immense potential like Saka.”

“Some players are lacking a little bit of desire at Arsenal, and you have to say, he’s been the shining light.”

“A club of Arsenal’s stature, they should be trying to tie down these top young players. It’s a surprising thing that they haven’t been able to do that.”

Saka is not the only player that Arsenal have on the last year of his contract with talismanic Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract also coming to an end in 2021.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will have to address the issue of both players’ contracts if the Emirates outfit are to prevent a similar scenario like that of Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman left Arsenal on a free transfer last summer, with the club failing to extend his deal or cash in on him before he left.

However, at the moment Saka remains an Arsenal player but the club will need to act quickly to tie him down for the coming years.