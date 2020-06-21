Photo: Lionel Messi sports a gruesome looking wound in training after violent Sevilla clash

It’s always been amazing that Lionel Messi doesn’t lose his temper more often, especially when you consider how much he’s kicked and pushed when he plays.

Barcelona could only draw 0-0 vs Sevilla on Friday in a stormy affair, which featured Messi losing it and shoving a player to the ground after a bad tackle on Luis Suarez.

Messi took his fair share of punishment too, and he was pictured with a nasty looking wound on his leg which presumably came from this challenge:

Clearly it’s not enough to stop him from playing and he should be fine, but it does give an indication over why he got so angry during the game.

The biggest issue for Barcelona is Real Madrid will now go top of the league if they win at Real Sociedad tonight.