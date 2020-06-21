There’s often an interesting choice to be made between proven experience and potential when it comes to making a new signing.

Full back is such a strange position because there’s nothing better than having an exciting player who’s good going forward, but you also need to have a solid defender.

Chelsea have had an issue at full back for a while now and you could understand it if Frank Lampard wanted a solid choice to fill that gap – such as Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell who was recently linked by The Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Kai Havertz sets deadline to resolve future amid Chelsea transfer links

Football.London recently reported that Arsenal were having trouble trying to get Bukayo Saka to sign a new deal, and that’s gained the interest of a few Chelsea fans on Twitter.

There’s no doubt the Arsenal man is less experienced and we don’t know too much about his defensive ability, but he’s also very quick and confident going forward, and that’s always going to be enticing for a fan:

Saka is a proper baller. All the traits to be be England's Fonso Davies. If he'll play LB long-term Chelsea should be all over him like a bad rash, not Chilwell. Contract running down too. — Football & Chelsea CHATTR (@chazzCHATTR) June 20, 2020

Then I happily take Taglificao although I feel like the club want someone in league who’s young. Which is why I give the Saka alternative. Chilwell is average going both way imo and his price doesn’t look like coming down. — MAH (@matissearmani) June 20, 2020

Saka is an immense talent that we should sign asap. • Signing him is literally Ashley Cole 2.0 • Can play as a LB and a LW so he's basically the PL Alfonso Davies. • Good going forward and defensively. • Would be cheaper and more better value then Chilwell. pic.twitter.com/o2AG2CKo1n — Sean Quinn (@quinner12344) June 21, 2020

@Chelsea should seriously consider putting a bid for Saka Far better than Chilwell in all ramifications — Emima (@kachinuel) June 20, 2020

@ChelseaFC Please keep Marcus Alonso and snap up Bukayo Saka from Arsenal and put him on a £50,000 per week salary. Heard he earns about £9231 per week. He's a far better and younger option to overrated Ben Chilwell(no disrespect). pic.twitter.com/xDRyCx369W — Bennie (@benizizzle) June 21, 2020

Hearing names like Chilwell, Tagliafico or Telles but if there's a LB @ChelseaFC should pay some money, that's Bukayo Saka (18!!). Ashley Cole 2.0. — Franco Núñez (@franconuteo) June 21, 2020

The Ashley Cole 2.0 comparisons are extremely premature, but it’s understandable when you consider the Arsenal connection.

The report about his contract confirms that it runs out next season so Arsenal could be forced to cash in, so it’s easy to see him being cheaper than Chilwell too.

It looks like Chilwell will be the safer option in the short term but Saka has the most potential, so it will be interesting to see what Frank Lampard prefers this summer.