Menu

“Proper baller”:These Chelsea fans wowed by Premier League wonderkid who they’re convinced is better than Chilwell

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

There’s often an interesting choice to be made between proven experience and potential when it comes to making a new signing.

Full back is such a strange position because there’s nothing better than having an exciting player who’s good going forward, but you also need to have a solid defender.

Chelsea have had an issue at full back for a while now and you could understand it if Frank Lampard wanted a solid choice to fill that gap – such as Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell who was recently linked by The Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Kai Havertz sets deadline to resolve future amid Chelsea transfer links

Football.London recently reported that Arsenal were having trouble trying to get Bukayo Saka to sign a new deal, and that’s gained the interest of a few Chelsea fans on Twitter.

There’s no doubt the Arsenal man is less experienced and we don’t know too much about his defensive ability, but he’s also very quick and confident going forward, and that’s always going to be enticing for a fan:

The Ashley Cole 2.0 comparisons are extremely premature, but it’s understandable when you consider the Arsenal connection.

The report about his contract confirms that it runs out next season so Arsenal could be forced to cash in, so it’s easy to see him being cheaper than Chilwell too.

It looks like Chilwell will be the safer option in the short term but Saka has the most potential, so it will be interesting to see what Frank Lampard prefers this summer.

More Stories Ben Chilwell Bukayo Saka