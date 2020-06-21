Rafinha Alcantara has scored a beauty of a goal for Celta Vigo today following recent transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

Barcelona have loaned Rafinha out a few times now and Mundo Deportivo recently claimed they could sell him on the cheap this summer, with Arsenal interested in snapping him up.

Despite not making it at Barca, the 27-year-old clearly has quality, as evidenced by this stunning goal in the video clip above.

Moments later, he added another with a well-taken volley…

Arsenal have had a hugely disappointing season and surely need to change things around this summer, with Rafinha perhaps an ideal option if they can get him without paying a huge fee.

This THUNDERBOLT from Rafinha is one of FOUR first half goals as @RCCelta looks to demolish 10-man @Alaves. The home side is up 4-0 with half an hour to play and it's LIVE, EXCLUSIVE & ONLY on beIN 1, now! #CELALA https://t.co/BMPwIInWF5 pic.twitter.com/MQRWSOYIMT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) June 21, 2020