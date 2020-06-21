Real Madrid cancel plans to bring highly rated loanee back to The Bernabeu this summer

Although we are used to seeing Real Madrid spend a lot of money each summer, they should be well set-up to deal with a lack of arrivals for a year or two.

They’ve spent a few years buying up the best talent from around the world and they should get a chance to prove themselves in the first team before long.

A report from AS has actually suggested that Zidane might just stick with the veterans for another season, as Real have decided to completely delay their plans to overhaul the squad.

One knock on effect from will see Martin Odegaard stay on loan at Real Sociedad again next season after AS indicated that Real don’t want to disrupt his development at this point.

Odegaard has once again become widely talked about as one of the biggest young stars in football and he’s been impressive at Sociedad this season, so they will be hoping he will improve again next campaign.

Real have been impressive since the restart so it’s understandable that Zidane will show loyalty to those players, but it’s a huge risk.

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric and Benzema are all getting older while being vital players, and if age catches up with them next year then it could be a disastrous season.